Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Q1 Net Profit Halves To ₹10.91 Crore, Revenue Dips

Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd reported a notable decline in its net profit for the first quarter of the financial year 2026-27. |

Mumbai: Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd announced on Monday that its standalone net profit for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 stood at Rs 10.91 crore. This marks a decrease from Rs 21.41 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

Revenue from Operations

The company’s revenue from operations for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 was Rs 220.94 crore. This represents a decline from Rs 234.32 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Quarterly Profit Before Tax

Profit before tax for the quarter reached Rs 13.18 crore. This is a significant drop compared to the Rs 24.32 crore reported in the first quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Common Seal Proposal Withdrawn

The Board of Directors also decided to revoke a proposal to delete provisions related to the Common Seal from the Articles of Association. This decision was made considering the company's current operational and administrative requirements, opting to retain the existing provisions.

Board Meeting

The company’s Board of Directors met on 13 July 2026 to approve the unaudited financial results. The meeting commenced at 3:00 PM and concluded at 4:10 PM.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.