Kaycee Industries Reports 9.2% Revenue Growth, PAT Falls 60% In Q4

Kaycee Industries’ Q4 FY26 consolidated revenue from operations rose 9.2 percent YoY to Rupees 16.8 crore, while PAT fell 60 percent to Rupees 0.7 crore. |

Mumbai: Kaycee Industries Limited reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rupees 16.8 crore for Q4 FY26, up 9.2 percent from Rupees 15.4 crore in Q4 FY25. Profit after tax fell 60 percent year-on-year to Rupees 0.7 crore from Rupees 1.8 crore. Sequentially, revenue rose 16 percent from Rupees 14.4 crore in Q3 FY26, while PAT declined 34 percent from Rupees 1.1 crore. The results include the company and its associate, Ultrafast Chargers Private Limited.

Sequential And Annual Growth

Total income stood at Rupees17.0 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rupees 14.6 crore in Q3 FY26 and Rupees 15.6 crore in Q4 FY25. Profit before tax fell to Rupees 1.2 crore from Rupees 2.5 crore a year earlier. Total expenses increased 21percentyear-on-year to Rupees 15.8 crore. Finance cost rose to Rupees 0.1 crore, while depreciation and amortisation expense stood at Rupees 0.4 crore.

What Drove The Numbers

The filing said Kaycee Industries has two reportable business segments: manufactured products and trading products. Manufacturing segment revenue rose to Rupees 12.5 crore from Rupees 11.0 crore in Q4 FY25, while trading revenue declined to Rupees 4.3 crore from Rupees 4.3 crore. Segment EBIT fell in both businesses. Manufacturing EBIT declined to Rupees 1.0 crore, while trading EBIT slipped to Rupees 0.2 crore. The company also reported a share of loss of Rupees 0.1 crore from its associate. Basic and diluted EPS stood at Rupees 2.25.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rupees 60.1 crore, up 13 percent from Rupees 53.2 crore in FY25. PAT fell 24 percent to Rupees 4.4 crore from Rupees 5.8 crore. Profit before tax stood at Rupees 6.8 crore, compared with Rupees 7.9 crore in FY25. The board recommended a final dividend of Rupees 2 per equity share of Rupees 10 each, subject to shareholder approval.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.