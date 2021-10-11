KGK Group expands diamond biz; launches second manufacturing facility in South Africa

Following its debut in Luanda in 2019, the KGK Group has decided to expand its cutting-edge diamond manufacturing unit in Angola, Southern Africa.

The group is set to launch its new diamond manufacturing facility in Saurimo. The factory was inaugurated Joao Lourenco, President of Angola in the presence of Minister Azevedo, industry peers, and patrons.

In order to further optimize the diamond industry of the region, the government of Angola developed world-class diamond hub that offers a free trade zone in Saurimo, attracting global investors.

"We are confident that this development will facilitate extensive employment opportunities, skills transfer, revenue growth and foreign investment. The training programmes initiated by the KGK Group to facilitate sustainable employment are an added advantage for the locals," affirms Sandeep Kothari Managing Director, KGK Group.

KGK has invested $10 million to begin its second ultra-modern facility that is armed with advanced machines like Synova and Galaxy to name a few.

The factory's current installed capacity is 25,000 carats per month and will likely create 300 new jobs.

The KGK Group was founded by Shri Kesrimal Ji and Shri Ghisilal Ji Kothari of Jaipur (India) in 1905, to trade in gemstones between India and Burma. The company today has a global presence across 17 countries and has evolved as one of the most preferred brands in the Gems & Jewellery industry.

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 12:42 PM IST