KFintech, APMI Launch InPro AML Platform For India's PMS Industry

KFin Technologies Limited |

Mumbai: KFin Technologies Limited (KFintech) and the Association of Portfolio Managers in India (APMI) on October 1, 2026, announced the launch of InPro, an intelligent Anti Money Laundering (AML) and compliance operations platform. The platform is designed to strengthen AML screening and ongoing monitoring across India's Portfolio Management Services (PMS) industry. APMI has adopted InPro as the central AML compliance platform for its members.

Platform Launch

The platform was launched by Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Chairman, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), at APMI's 3rd Annual Conference at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

Enhancing AML Compliance

AML compliance is moving beyond one-time onboarding checks, as investor profiles and risk indicators can change over time. Continuous monitoring, timely review, and the ability to demonstrate the basis for compliance decisions are becoming increasingly important.

Technology Backbone

Through InPro, APMI members can access a unified platform for AML screening, continuous monitoring, case management, and audit trails. This integrated approach operates within a single environment.

Screening Capabilities

The platform enables PMS providers to screen investor profiles against global sanctions lists, Indian debarment lists, Politically Exposed Person (PEP) databases, regulatory watchlists, and adverse media sources. Screening can be done during onboarding and when key customer information or risk indicators change.

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Workflow and Audit Trails

Potential matches are routed through a structured Maker Checker workflow for compliance teams to review alerts. This allows resolution of false positives, escalation of cases, and recording of decision bases. InPro maintains historical visibility into screening activity, alerts, review actions, and decisions, providing an audit-ready record.

Management Commentary

Sreekanth Nadella, Managing Director and CEO, KFin Technologies, said that the next phase of financial market infrastructure will be defined by how effectively trust and compliance are embedded. He added that InPro brings together screening, continuous monitoring, case management, and decision trails on a single technology platform.

Vikas Khemani, Chairman, APMI, stated that strong governance and robust compliance infrastructure are fundamental to building a resilient and investor-centric ecosystem. APMI's adoption of InPro aims to make technology-enabled AML capabilities more accessible to portfolio managers across the industry, regardless of their scale.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.