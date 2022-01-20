KFin Technologies launches its new brand identity

KFin Technologies Private Limited ("KFintech”), a SaaS company in India, has announced the launch of its new corporate brand identity.

The new brand identity has been indigenously designed to symbolise KFintech’s transformation and evolution as a company with foundational tenets of trust, technology and thought leadership, according to a press statement. The triskelion motif represents a trifecta of the mentioned tenets culminating in Transformation representing rotational symmetry, usually denoted by three interlocking spirals.

The Golden Ratio incorporated in the logo ensures that the three arms in the design proportionately follow it, to depict a perfect symmetry and interdependence among its communication pillars. The letter ‘K’ represents Kinetic energy symbolizing the innate energy of the entity in motion. The tagline, ‘Experience Transformation’ reinforces KFintech’s role as a TechFin company.

Sreekanth Nadella, CEO, KFin Technologies Private Limited, said, “The positioning of our identity is to reflect our organization’s purpose, strategic direction and strong execution capabilities in transforming mission critical financial infrastructure solutions to be most preferred and proactive solutions provider. The new logo symbolises perpetual transformation and the infinite loop of evolution.”

Hanisha Vadlamani, Chief of Brand & Corporate Communications, KFin Technologies said, “While retaining the legacy of our brand name, the new look and feel of the brand are designed to internalize the core tenets and to convey to the world our coming-of-age transformation to be a critical pillar in the asset management industry.”

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 01:28 PM IST