Keysight Tech selects TCS to architect a business-centric IT operating model

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced that it has expanded its collaboration to help Keysight Technologies, a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions, reimagine its IT operating model for enhanced resilience, agility, and user experience, via an exchange filing.

As its transformation partner for this project, TCS will help Keysight drive an integrated IT services strategy covering applications, end-to-end IT infrastructure services, and workplace services across the enterprise.

Working with Keysight, TCS will help architect a state-of-the-art, automation-driven, business-centric operating model leveraging its Machine Firs approach across Keysight’s departments.

The new operating model will boost operational resilience, transform the user experience, and enhance business agility enabling Keysight to seamlessly harness synergies across the value chain.

“TCS is a valuable IT partner helping Keysight drive operational excellence and digital business outcomes,” said Jack Wilmot, IT Senior Director, Keysight Technologies.

“Leveraging our Machine First philosophy, we are helping Keysight build an agile IT environment that enables them to improve user experience and accelerate innovation across the organization,” said V Rajanna, Global Head, Communications, Media, and Technology Business, TCS.

