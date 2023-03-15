Key industry and policymakers congregate at ACREX India 2023

YOGESH SOOD PHOTOGRAPHY

The 22nd edition of ACREX India, organised by ISHRAE (Indian Society of Heating, Refrigerating, and Air Conditioning Engineers) in collaboration with Informa Markets in India commenced today at the Bombay Exhibition Centre in Mumbai. With the dual objectives of engineering towards Net Zero and Advancing Sustainability objectives of the HVAC sector, the three-day exhibition (14th – 16th March 2023) will highlight India's highly potential HVAC Industry.

The grand inauguration of the leading trade fair for the HVAC industry took place in the presence of key dignitaries – Mr N.S. Chandrasekhar, National President, ISHRAE; Mr Amitabha Sur, Immediate Past President - ISHRAE Chair - ACREX National Steering Committee; Mr Yogesh Thakkar, National President Elect, ISHRAE; Mr Akbar Bharmal - Chairman, Acrex, ISHRAE; Chirag Baijal, Managing Director, Carrier; Sanjay Goyal, Director and Senior Vice President, DAIKIN; Madhur Sehgal, Head of Climate Solution Sales-Indian-Region, Danfoss and Mr Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India amongst others. The trade exhibition is supported by industry associations such as the Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Trades Association (RATA), All India Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Association (ACRA), International Institute of Ammonia Refrigeration (IIAR), Assocham India, Indian Plumbing Association, India Green Building Council, FSAI to name a few.

The HVAC industry is expected to see a positive outlook in 2023, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8% from 2021 to 2030. This growth is expected to result from the increasing demand for energy-efficient and eco-friendly solutions, driving a shift towards adopting new technologies and advanced HVAC systems. The growing adoption of smart home automation systems and the Internet of Things (IoT) is also expected to fuel the industry’s growth. These technologies enable remote control and monitoring of HVAC systems, increasing energy efficiency and cost savings for homeowners. The market size of the HVAC industry is projected to grow from $7,820.5 million in 2021 to $ 29,282.7 million in 2030.

This year’s edition opened its doors to over 35,000 visitors and more than 450 exhibitors, including companies like Fujitsu General India Pvt Ltd, Greystone Energy Systems Pvt. Ltd., Honeywell Automation India Ltd., Kirloskar Brothers Limited, Matel Motion & Energy Solution Pvt Ltd., Murugappa Morgan Thermal Ceramic Ltd., Panasonic Life Solutions, Yaskawa India Pvt. Ltd., Shanti Refrigration and Auro Engg Company, among many others that will provide a 360-degree overview on the current HVAC trends worldwide.

Key Partners at the expo include AEROPURE UV SYSTEMS, Kehems Technologies Pvt. Ltd., ZECO AIRCON Ltd., DAIKIN AIRCONDITIONING INDIA PVT. LTD, Blue Star Limited, Sanuha India Pvt Ltd., Frascold India Pvt Ltd., Danfoss Industries Pvt Ltd., Hisense India Pvt Ltd., M/s ABS Fujitsu General Pvt Ltd., Munters India Humidity Control Pvt Ltd., Gandhi Automation Pvt. Ltd., Eurovent Certita Certification, AHRI (Air-Conditioning Heating & Refrigeration Institute and Enlite Research Pvt. Ltd.

Commenting on ACREX India 2023, National President, ISHRAE, N.S. Chandrasekhar said, “ACREX, the largest show of HVAC&R industry in South Asia and the 6th largest in the world is back in Mumbai after a gap of 3 years due to COVID inflicted restrictions. The HVAC&R industry as per the industry study is poised to grow 6 times its current size in the next decade. Also, India is committed to achieve Carbon Neutrality by 2070 and HVAC&R industry shall play an important role in reducing the carbon footprints. Further, in the post COVID era, buildings have become more conscious of being Healthy apart from being Energy Efficient. ACREX 2023 is the perfect place where one can see the emerging technologies from the industry based on all these above very relevant market trends. There would be a big focus on the products that can serve the residential segment also as currently only 4% of the Indian residences enjoy the comfort of air-conditioning. In the next decade, this segment is poised to grow from 4% to 14%. This edition of the exhibition is one of its kind as it encourages Make in India involving majority of Indian manufacturers to display products, system solutions and the innovations by the start-ups. With a theme of ‘Engineering towards NET ZERO’, ACREX India 2023 aligns with Prime Minister Modi’s commitment to making India a NET ZERO country by 2070. With our reach to 20000+ professionals, 6000+ students, 50 chapters in Indian cities, 3 chapters in UAE, Qatar and Bangladesh we will focus on much more than just business and steer towards these green commitments for the future of this industry."

Speaking on the commencement of the 22nd edition of ACREX India, Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India, said, “The response we have seen has been overwhelmingly positive, and the coming two days of this Maha Kumbh Mela of the industry promise to further boost it. The potential that comes with USD 1.45 Trillion government investment in infra projects over the next five years is exactly what we are harnessing with this buyer-seller platform. Considering the Union Budget’s prioritisation of sustainability, aiming for a green economy and net-zero carbon emission by 2070, the various features of ACREX India including conferences by industry stalwarts, ‘ACREX Awards of Excellence’ and the ‘ACREX Hall of Fame’ will undoubtedly inspire and build India’s sustainable future as seen in its impressive teeming commercial buildings, educational institutions, entertainment hubs, hospitality and hospital sectors, residential complexes etc. More than business, ACREX India 2023 is bringing together various HVAC industry stakeholders, creating a meeting and networking point for all to work towards technological developments in the HVAC industry, which is essential to building a better future and a better planet.”

Buzzing with insightful workshops and seminars for the industry to carve out a medium-to-long-term blueprint for the HVAC stakeholders and identify various growth drivers and inhibitors within it, the power-packed conferences comprise panel discussions and presentations on topics such as Engineering Towards Net Zero, Role of HVAC in Net Zero Plan of India, Design Challenges for large-scale residential, to name a few.