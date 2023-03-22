KEC International wins new orders of Rs. 1,560 cr from Power Grid Corporation | RPG Enterprise

KEC International Ltd., a global infrastructure EPC major, an RPG Group Company, has secured new orders of Rs. 1,560 crores for Transmission & Distribution (T&D) projects in India, from Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) under Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) route:

• 765 kV Transmission line

• 765/400 kV AIS Substation

• 765 kV GIS Substations

Mr. Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International Ltd. commented, “We are pleased with the prestigious orders from PGCIL. These orders along with the orders announced earlier during the year, have significantly enhanced our order book in the domestic T&D market. With the focus of the Government on green hydrogen and renewables, such as solar, we are witnessing an uptick in the domestic T&D market, which had been sluggish for the past few years. With the above orders, our YTD order intake stands at an all-time high of over Rs. 21,000 crores, a substantial growth of ~30% vis-à-vis last year.”

KEC International shares

The shares of KEC International Limited on Wednesday closed at Rs 466, up by 1.41 per cent.