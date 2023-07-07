 Karnataka Budget: CM Siddaramaiah Says, Rs 52,000 Crore To Be Spent For Five Key Poll Promises
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessKarnataka Budget: CM Siddaramaiah Says, Rs 52,000 Crore To Be Spent For Five Key Poll Promises

Karnataka Budget: CM Siddaramaiah Says, Rs 52,000 Crore To Be Spent For Five Key Poll Promises

The five 'guarantees' related to free bus travel for women, 200 units of free electricity, 10 kilograms of free foodgrains to the poor, Rs 2,000 for the woman head of the house and unemployment benefit of up to Rs 3,000.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, July 07, 2023, 02:31 PM IST
article-image
Karnataka Budget: CM Siddaramaiah Says, Rs 52,000 Crore To Be Spent For Five Key Poll Promises | ANI

Seeking to highlight the Congress party's poll promises, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said approximately Rs 52,000 crore would be spent annually for the five key poll 'guarantees' and it is expected to benefit 1.3 crore families.

Presenting the 2023-2024 budget, with an outlay of over Rs 3.27 lakh crore, in the Legislative Assembly, he said through the five 'guarantees' (poll promises), the government will be providing an average additional financial assistance of Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 a month to each household.

The five 'guarantees' related to free bus travel for women, 200 units of free electricity, 10 kilograms of free foodgrains to the poor, Rs 2,000 for the woman head of the house and unemployment benefit of up to Rs 3,000.

According to some political analysts, these pre-poll promises found resonance with the electorate leading to the Congress' resounding victory in the Assembly elections.

In the polls to the 224-member Assembly, the Congress bagged 135 seats, while the BJP secured 66 and the JD(S) 19.

Read Also
Karnataka Budget 2023: From Nutrition Schemes To Scholarship Programmes, Here Are Key Education...
article-image

Siddaramaiah created a record of sorts by presenting his 14th budget in the Assembly as Finance Minister, surpassing the mark of late Ramakrishna Hegde, a former CM, who had presented 13 budgets.

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Closing Bell: Sensex Sheds 560.35 Points To End Week At 65,225.29, Nifty At 19,325.45

Closing Bell: Sensex Sheds 560.35 Points To End Week At 65,225.29, Nifty At 19,325.45

ABB India’s Electrification Business Launches Innovative UPS Solution For Data Centers

ABB India’s Electrification Business Launches Innovative UPS Solution For Data Centers

Jaguar Land Rover Wholesale Sales Increase 30% To 93,253 In Q1

Jaguar Land Rover Wholesale Sales Increase 30% To 93,253 In Q1

Karnataka Budget: Congress Cracks Down on Moral Policing And Fake News Peddlers

Karnataka Budget: Congress Cracks Down on Moral Policing And Fake News Peddlers

HCL Technologies Grants 48,173 Restricted Stock Units To Employees

HCL Technologies Grants 48,173 Restricted Stock Units To Employees