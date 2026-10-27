Karamtara Engineering Wins ₹1,199 Crore In Transmission, Renewable Energy Orders; Boosts Revenue Outlook

Karamtara Engineering |

Mumbai: Karamtara Engineering Limited announced on October 27, 2026, that it has received new orders totalling approximately ₹1,199 crore. These orders are for projects in the transmission and renewable energy segments.

Management Commentary

Rajiv Singh, Joint Managing Director, Karamtara Engineering Limited, said the new orders strengthen the company's order book and reaffirm its position as a partner in India's energy transition.

Singh added that the orders reflect the company's engineering capabilities, operational excellence, and commitment to delivering high-quality solutions. He said Karamtara remains focused on creating long-term value through sustainable growth and disciplined execution.

Business Overview

The company manufactures products for the renewable energy and transmission infrastructure sectors. Its product range includes solar module mounting structures, solar tracker piles, solar torque tubes, and lattice towers for transmission lines.

Karamtara Engineering also produces angular and tubular wind towers, fasteners, and conductor and insulator hardware fittings. The company operates manufacturing facilities across India and has operations in Italy, with a new facility planned in Saudi Arabia.

Market Position

Karamtara Engineering exports to over 50 countries and serves global customers, including OEMs, EPCs, and IPPs. The company aims to strengthen its market position through manufacturing expansion, product development, and international market expansion.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.