Karamtara Engineering Begins Stock Market Journey On A High, Shares Surge 26% In Debut Trade

Karamtara Engineering Begins Stock Market Journey On A High |

Mumbai: Karamtara Engineering shares delivered a strong debut on Thursday, listing at a premium of nearly 26% over the IPO issue price of ₹254.

The engineering products manufacturer opened at ₹320 on both the BSE and NSE, up 25.98%. Following the debut, the company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹11,326.55 crore.

IPO attracts heavy demand

Karamtara Engineering’s ₹875-crore initial public offering received robust investor interest and was subscribed 62.63 times by the final day of bidding.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue worth ₹675 crore and an offer for sale of shares valued at up to ₹200 crore. The company had set a price band of ₹241–₹254 per equity share.

Ahead of the public offering, Karamtara Engineering raised ₹262.50 crore from anchor investors, indicating strong institutional participation.

Engineering products portfolio

Karamtara Engineering manufactures steel products used across renewable energy and power transmission infrastructure. Its portfolio includes transmission line towers, solar module mounting structures, tracker components and wind-energy structures.

The company also produces structural steel profiles and specialised fasteners for domestic and international customers. These products support electricity transmission networks, solar power projects and wind-energy installations.

Exposure to energy transition

India’s expanding renewable energy capacity and planned investments in power transmission infrastructure offer growth opportunities for engineering component manufacturers.

Karamtara Engineering’s presence across solar, wind and transmission segments gives it exposure to the country’s energy transition and grid-modernisation plans. Its overseas business also provides access to global infrastructure spending.

The strong Karamtara Engineering listing reflected investor confidence following the heavily subscribed IPO. Market participants will now monitor how effectively the company deploys fresh capital, expands production capacity and converts its order pipeline into revenue.

Investors will also track raw-material costs, project execution, demand from renewable-energy developers and the company’s performance in international markets after listing.