 Karamtara Engineering Gets SEBI Approval, Set To Launch ₹1,750 Crore IPO To Fund Debt & Growth
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessKaramtara Engineering Gets SEBI Approval, Set To Launch ₹1,750 Crore IPO To Fund Debt & Growth

Karamtara Engineering Gets SEBI Approval, Set To Launch ₹1,750 Crore IPO To Fund Debt & Growth

Karamtara Engineering has received SEBI approval to raise Rs 1,750 crore via IPO. The funds will mainly repay loans. The company is a major solar and transmission product maker with strong backing from key investors.

G R MukeshUpdated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025, 12:20 PM IST
article-image
Karamtara Engineering has received SEBI approval to raise Rs 1,750 crore via IPO. |

Mumbai: Karamtara Engineering Limited has received the final go-ahead from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise funds through an Initial Public Offering (IPO). The company had submitted its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) to SEBI on January 23, 2025, and now has the green signal to move forward.

The IPO will consist of a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 1,350 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 400 crore by the company’s existing shareholders. The total IPO size comes to Rs 1,750 crore.

Read Also
Oswal Pumps IPO Opens June 13, Price Band Set At ₹584-614; Check Details Here
article-image

Karamtara Engineering is a key player in the energy and infrastructure sector. It is a backward integrated manufacturer, which means it makes many of the parts it needs in-house. The company focuses on making products for transmission lines and renewable energy. According to a report by F&S, it was the leading manufacturer of solar mounting structures and tracker parts in India by installed capacity in the financial year 2024 and the first half of 2024–25.

Its products cover a wide range, making it a one-stop solution for solar power projects. These include both moving (tracker) and non-moving (fixed-tilt) solar mounting systems. Karamtara also makes large structures like lattice towers for power transmission lines. Other products include parts for over-head transmission lines (like clamps, dampers, and fittings) and various types of fasteners such as bolts, nuts, and washers.

FPJ Shorts
Punjab Police Bust Narco-Hawala Cartel Operated From Jail; 6 Arrested, 4.5 Kg Heroin Seized
Punjab Police Bust Narco-Hawala Cartel Operated From Jail; 6 Arrested, 4.5 Kg Heroin Seized
Anupam Kher Bumps Into Kuberaa Stars Rashmika Mandanna & Nagarjuna During His Flight To Mumbai: 'Made The Journey Beautiful'
Anupam Kher Bumps Into Kuberaa Stars Rashmika Mandanna & Nagarjuna During His Flight To Mumbai: 'Made The Journey Beautiful'
Heart-Wrenching! Evil Mother Kills 6-Year-Old Daughter By Drowning Her In Water Tub In Karnataka's Hassan
Heart-Wrenching! Evil Mother Kills 6-Year-Old Daughter By Drowning Her In Water Tub In Karnataka's Hassan
Mumbai Metro One Secures Arbitration Victory, Plans To Use ₹1,169 Crore Award To Reduce Debt
Mumbai Metro One Secures Arbitration Victory, Plans To Use ₹1,169 Crore Award To Reduce Debt
Read Also
Lalithaa Jewelery Mart Files For ₹1,700 Crore IPO, Plans 12 New Stores With Fresh Funds
article-image

From the money raised through the fresh issue, Rs 1,050 crore will be used to pay back loans. The rest will go toward general business needs. This will help the company reduce its debt and grow further.

Several big investors have already put money into Karamtara through a preferential share allotment. These include Jagdish Naresh Master, Utpal Hemendra Sheth, Singularity Growth Opportunities Fund, Gaurav Trehan, and many others.

(Disclaimer: This IPO gives investors a chance to take part in India’s growing solar and power infrastructure sectors. However, experts advise checking with financial advisors before investing.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Invest UP Unveils GCC Policy 2024 At Lucknow Conclave To Boost Global Investments

Invest UP Unveils GCC Policy 2024 At Lucknow Conclave To Boost Global Investments

Mumbai Metro Line 3 Launches RuPay NCMC Card In Collaboration With NPCI & SBI

Mumbai Metro Line 3 Launches RuPay NCMC Card In Collaboration With NPCI & SBI

India Set To Become World's Third Largest Economy, Says Union Minister Pralhad Joshi On Completion...

India Set To Become World's Third Largest Economy, Says Union Minister Pralhad Joshi On Completion...

Ayodhya Land Rates Soar Up To 200% After 8 Years As UP Govt Revises Circle Rates

Ayodhya Land Rates Soar Up To 200% After 8 Years As UP Govt Revises Circle Rates

Gold Slips ₹110 To ₹97,670/10 G; Silver Plunges ₹1,000 To ₹1.07 Lakh/Kg

Gold Slips ₹110 To ₹97,670/10 G; Silver Plunges ₹1,000 To ₹1.07 Lakh/Kg