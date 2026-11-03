Kanohar Electricals Q2 FY27 Results Deliver Blockbuster Growth, Net Profit Skyrockets 180% To ₹53.9 Crore As Revenue Surges 112% Year-On-Year

Kanohar Electricals |

Mumbai: Kanohar Electricals Limited reported a 179.7 per cent year-on-year increase in standalone net profit to ₹53.9 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 (Q2 FY27), compared with ₹19.3 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The Meerut-based transformer manufacturer's revenue from operations increased 112.4 per cent to ₹208.6 crore from ₹98.2 crore in Q2 FY26, according to its regulatory filing dated November 2.

EBITDA Rises 167% Year-On-Year

Kanohar Electricals reported EBITDA of ₹73.1 crore during Q2 FY27, compared with ₹27.4 crore in the year-ago quarter, reflecting company-reported growth of 167.2 per cent. The EBITDA margin expanded to 35 per cent from 27.8 per cent, an improvement of 720 basis points. Profit before tax increased to ₹72.3 crore from ₹25.9 crore, while the PAT margin improved to 25.8 per cent from 19.6 per cent.

H1 FY27 Profit Rises 165%

For the six months ended September 30, 2026, the company's standalone net profit increased 164.8 per cent year-on-year to ₹81.2 crore from ₹30.7 crore. Revenue from operations rose 108.8 per cent to ₹345.7 crore, compared with ₹165.6 crore in H1 FY26. EBITDA increased 161.7 per cent to ₹111.8 crore, while PBT rose to ₹109.1 crore from ₹41.6 crore.

Transformer Business Drives Revenue Mix

Transformers accounted for 87.8 per cent of revenue during H1 FY27, compared with 75.9 per cent in the corresponding period last year. The share of EPC operations declined to 12.2 per cent from 24.1 per cent. Power transformers contributed 56 per cent to the company's reported transformer business mix, while shunt reactors accounted for 21.7 per cent.

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Order Book Stands At ₹2,711 Crore

Kanohar Electricals secured fresh orders worth approximately ₹867.3 crore during the quarter, taking its outstanding order book to ₹2,711.2 crore as of September 30, 2026. According to the company, the order book is executable over the next 24 to 30 months.

Management Commentary

Whole-Time Director Abhishek Singhal attributed the company's growth to higher volumes and a broader product mix. He highlighted increased contributions from higher-voltage transformers and shunt reactors, along with progress on the company's brownfield expansion at its Gangol manufacturing unit.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.