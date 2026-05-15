Kaka Industries Q4 Profit Jumps 56% To ₹9.9 Crore, FY26 Revenue Climbs Past ₹263 Crore

Kaka Industries reported a 56 percent rise in H2 FY26 net profit to Rs 9.92 crore. |

Mumbai: Kaka Industries Limited reported a 56.3 percent year-on-year rise in standalone net profit to Rs 9.92 crore for the half year ended March 31, 2026, compared with Rs 6.35 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 138.34 crore from Rs 102.33 crore a year earlier. Sequentially, revenue increased from Rs 124.89 crore in the September 2025 half year, while profit improved from Rs 8.85 crore, reflecting continued operational expansion and stronger earnings momentum through FY26.

Kaka Industries’ total income for the second half of FY26 stood at Rs 138.76 crore against Rs 102.48 crore in the year-ago period, while total expenses increased to Rs 125.63 crore from Rs 93.86 crore. Profit before tax rose to Rs 13.13 crore compared with Rs 8.63 crore a year earlier.

Employee benefit expenses rose to Rs 7.04 crore from Rs 5.97 crore, while finance costs increased to Rs 3.48 crore from Rs 2.87 crore, indicating higher scale of operations and borrowing costs during the period.

Sequential growth remained steady during the second half of FY26 as revenue increased by Rs 13.45 crore over the first half, while profit after tax rose by Rs 1.07 crore. Total expenses moved higher by nearly Rs 12.33 crore on account of increased material consumption and higher other expenses.

Cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 76.57 crore against Rs 81.65 crore in the preceding half year, while other expenses rose to Rs 20.81 crore from Rs 18.39 crore. The company reported earnings per share of Rs 7.26 for the period compared with Rs 6.48 in the preceding half year and Rs 4.65 a year ago.

For the full financial year FY26, Kaka Industries reported revenue from operations of Rs 263.23 crore, up 33.1 percent from Rs 197.78 crore in FY25. Net profit for the year rose 45.9 percent to Rs 18.77 crore from Rs 12.86 crore.

Total income stood at Rs 263.83 crore against Rs 198.06 crore in the previous year. The company’s reserves and surplus increased to Rs 69.46 crore as of March 31, 2026, from Rs 50.68 crore a year earlier.

The company said it recognised an additional gratuity-related charge of Rs 2.88 lakh following implementation of new labour code provisions effective November 2025. Kaka Industries also stated that it did not receive any investor complaints during the reporting period.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company’s audited standalone financial results and is not investment advice.