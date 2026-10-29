K7 Group Splits Into Two Cybersecurity Businesses, Ashok Harris Named Co-Founder And CEO Of K7 CyberSecurity

Ashok Harris |

Chennai: K7 Group has announced a major restructuring of its cybersecurity operations into two separate businesses, K7 Computing and K7 CyberSecurity, to strengthen its presence in consumer and enterprise security markets. As part of the strategic realignment, industry veteran Ashok Harris has joined K7 CyberSecurity as Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Business Restructuring

Under the new structure, K7 Computing will focus on consumers and small office/home office (SOHO) customers, while K7 CyberSecurity will exclusively serve enterprise clients. The company said the separation would enable both businesses to develop specialised products, improve customer services and pursue independent growth strategies.

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Leadership Changes

Ashok Harris will oversee K7 CyberSecurity's business strategy, product development, enterprise positioning and expansion across domestic and international markets. Kesavardhanan Jayaraman, founder of K7 Group, will serve as Founder and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of K7 CyberSecurity. He will also continue as Founder and CEO of K7 Computing.

Harris brings over 30 years of experience, having previously held senior leadership positions at Hexaware Technologies and Mahindra Satyam. He also founded Mindquest Consulting in 2009.

AI Security Focus

K7 CyberSecurity plans to strengthen enterprise protection against emerging cyber threats, particularly attacks involving artificial intelligence (AI). The company will focus on integrated security solutions covering endpoints, networks, cloud infrastructure, identities and critical applications.

Harris said enterprises increasingly require coordinated prevention, detection, investigation and response capabilities rather than disconnected security products.

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Expansion Strategy

The company has identified four priorities, including stronger enterprise positioning, cybersecurity product innovation, simplified security operations and accelerated business growth. It also plans to expand partnerships with distributors, system integrators and managed security service providers.

Market Opportunity

According to Grand View Research, the global cybersecurity market is projected to reach $302 billion in 2026. K7 Group expects the restructuring to support customer-focused innovation and strengthen its competitiveness in the expanding global enterprise cybersecurity market.