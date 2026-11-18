Jyoti Resins |

Mumbai: Jyoti Resins and Adhesives Limited reported a 31.3% year-on-year increase in revenue from operations to ₹97.67 crore for the second quarter of FY27, compared with ₹74.38 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The adhesives manufacturer announced its financial results on November 5, 2026, highlighting strong revenue growth alongside a sharp increase in operating expenses.

Revenue Crosses ₹97 Crore

Jyoti Resins recorded revenue from operations of ₹97.67 crore during the July-September quarter, marking an increase of ₹23.29 crore from the year-ago period. Total income, including other income, rose 29.7% to ₹100.56 crore from ₹77.51 crore in Q2 FY26.

The figures indicate higher overall income during the quarter, although the company did not provide specific growth drivers in the information available.

Expenses Rise 39%

Despite stronger revenue, the company witnessed a substantial increase in expenditure. Total expenses climbed 39.1% to ₹75.67 crore, compared with ₹54.39 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The increase in expenses outpaced revenue growth, indicating pressure on profitability. The difference between total income and total expenses stood at ₹24.89 crore, compared with ₹23.12 crore a year earlier.

Earnings Per Share Improve

Basic earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹15 for Q2 FY27, compared with ₹14 in the year-ago quarter. This represents an increase of approximately 7.1%.

The EPS figures suggest earnings growth despite the faster rise in expenses. However, the net profit figure was not separately provided in the information available.

Profitability Remains In Focus

Jyoti Resins' latest quarterly performance reflects healthy revenue expansion but also highlights rising cost pressures. Investors may closely monitor the company's ability to manage expenditure while sustaining sales growth.

Future financial performance will depend on revenue momentum, cost management and operating efficiency.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.

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