Justo Realfintech Secures ₹1,100 Crore Sales Mandates Across Mumbai & Pune Projects

Justo Realfintech Limited has secured new sales mandates worth over Rupees 1,100 crore across residential and commercial projects in Mumbai and Pune as of May 4, 2026. |

Mumbai: The real estate services firm is quickly scaling up, adding fresh mandates that significantly boost its execution pipeline in key urban markets.

Expands Mandate Portfolio

Justo Realfintech Limited has secured new sales mandates aggregating to over Rs 1,100 crore across projects in Mumbai and Pune. This latest addition pushes its cumulative mandate wins since listing to approximately Rs 4,647 crore. The company’s active mandate book, including ongoing assignments, now stands at around Rs 6,272 crore, highlighting rapid business growth in under a year.

Strong Project Pipeline

The newly acquired mandates span both residential and commercial developments tied to multiple developers such as Malpani Estates, Sneha Constructions, and Mohid Constructions Co, among others. These projects together account for nearly 900 units and over 7.7 lakh square feet of saleable area. The scale and diversity of these developments indicate a steady demand for outsourced sales and marketing expertise in urban real estate markets.

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Growth Driven By Model

The company’s leadership attributes this expansion to its mandate-based business model, where it manages sales and marketing for developers rather than owning inventory. This approach allows it to scale quickly without heavy capital investment. Over the nine months since listing, its executable mandate portfolio has grown by about 50 percent, reflecting increasing developer reliance on specialized sales partners.

Strategic Market Positioning

By focusing on high-demand cities like Mumbai and Pune, the company is aligning itself with regions that continue to attract both residential buyers and commercial investors. The steady addition of mandates suggests confidence among developers in its execution capabilities and positions the firm for sustained pipeline visibility in the near term.

The latest mandate wins reinforce Justo Realfintech’s expanding footprint in India’s real estate services space, supported by a scalable business model and growing developer partnerships.

Disclaimer: This article is generated solely from the provided corporate filing and press release. It does not constitute financial advice or independent verification of the company’s claims.