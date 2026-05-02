Valor Estate Secures Bombay High Court Victory Ending 40-Year Bhayandar Land Dispute

Valor Estate announced that the Bombay High Court dismissed an appeal filed by the Union of India’s Salt Department on April 30, 2026, upholding its subsidiary’s ownership of approximately 205 acres in Bhayandar, Thane. |

Mumbai: A long-running land dispute involving Valor Estate Limited has finally reached closure, offering clarity on a key asset held by its subsidiary after decades of litigation.

The Bombay High Court on April 30, 2026 dismissed a First Appeal filed by the Union of India’s Salt Department, thereby upholding earlier rulings that recognized the ownership of approximately 205 acres of land in Bhayandar, Thane. The land is held by Miraland Developers Pvt. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Valor Estate Limited.

The legal conflict dates back more than 40 years, with the Salt Department disputing the title of the land and pursuing claims through multiple authorities before escalating the matter to the courts. The dispute culminated in a Special Civil Suit filed in 2011 before the Civil Judge (Senior Division) in Thane. In April 2018, the court dismissed the government’s claims, delivering a detailed judgment in favor of the company’s subsidiary.

Unwilling to concede, the Salt Department challenged the 2018 ruling by filing First Appeal No. 1430 of 2019 in the Bombay High Court. After several years of legal proceedings, the High Court has now dismissed the appeal, effectively affirming the earlier decree and bringing finality to the ownership dispute.

The resolution of this case is significant for Valor Estate, as it secures clear title over a large land parcel located within the jurisdiction of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation in Thane district. Such clarity is often critical for real estate development planning, financing, and future monetization of land assets.

While the company has confirmed the favorable outcome, it noted that it is currently awaiting the certified copy of the High Court’s order. This formal documentation is typically required for completing legal processes and updating official records related to the property.

The closure of the dispute marks a turning point, removing long-standing uncertainty around the land and potentially enabling the company to move forward with strategic decisions regarding its use. The outcome also highlights the prolonged nature of land-related litigation in India, particularly when government authorities are involved.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s official stock exchange filing and does not include independent verification or additional external sources.