Just Dial Profit Declines 36% To ₹100 Crore In Q3 FY26, Revenue Shows Modest Growth

Just Dial reported a 36 percent YoY drop in Q3 FY26 net profit to Rs 100 crore despite 6 percent revenue growth to Rs 307 crore. |

Mumbai: Just Dial reported a 36 percent year-on-year decline in net profit to Rs 100 crore in Q3 FY26, even as revenue from operations rose to Rs 307 crore. Compared to Rs 118 crore profit in Q2 FY26 and Rs 158 crore in Q3 FY25, the company’s earnings trajectory weakened sequentially and annually, reflecting pressure on margins despite stable topline growth.

Just Dial’s revenue from operations increased marginally to Rs 307 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 305.7 crore in Q2 FY26 and Rs 289.2 crore in Q3 FY25, indicating a 0.5 percent sequential rise and 6.2 percent YoY growth.

However, total income declined to Rs 355.9 crore from Rs 390.3 crore in Q2 due to lower other income. Profit before tax fell sharply to Rs 124.7 crore from Rs 145.6 crore in Q2 and Rs 179.5 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Sequentially, expense pressures weighed on profitability. Total expenses rose to Rs 231.2 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 223.6 crore in Q2 FY26, driven primarily by higher employee benefit costs, which increased to Rs 184.0 crore.

This, coupled with a decline in other income to Rs 48.6 crore from Rs 84.6 crore in Q2, led to a contraction in operating margins. The company also reported lower earnings per share at Rs 11.76 compared to Rs 16.35 in Q2 FY26.

An exceptional item related to the implementation of new labour codes impacted profitability during the year, with a one-time cost of Rs 21.1 crore recognised. Tax expenses stood at Rs 24.7 crore for the quarter.

The absence of subsidiaries means the reported numbers are standalone. Other income volatility, including fair value gains on financial instruments, also influenced quarterly performance.

For the full year ended March 31, 2026, Just Dial reported revenue from operations of Rs 1,213.9 crore, up from Rs 1,141.9 crore in the previous year.

However, net profit declined to Rs 497.0 crore from Rs 584.2 crore, indicating margin pressures over the year. Total comprehensive income for the year stood at Rs 499.9 crore.

Disclaimer: This summary is based on unaudited financial results and is not investment advice.