Juhi Chawla Is Richest Actress India; Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra Trail Behind Her As She Claims Top Spot In Hurun List

The 1990s Bollywood gave some the best flim across all genres; a lot of new actors saw their debut flims, leading the production houses to step up their game for actor's remuneration of the film. The compensation packages went from lakhs to cross one crore per flim.

The actors and actresses endorsed a lot of products, which made these actors the face of their brands.

Over time, many of them started their own businesses and became millionaires. The fact that the wealthiest Indian actress is listed among the top 10 wealthiest actresses worldwide is therefore not surprising.

It's surprising fact is that the performer hasn't produced a single hit movie in the past ten years.

Juhi chawala tops the hurun list

Juhi Chawla holds the distinction of being India's wealthiest actress. She is actually the second-richest Indian actor, after her business partner Shah Rukh Khan, according to the Hurun Rich List of 2024. Juhi's net worth, according to Hurun, is Rs 4,600 crore (USD 580 million), which is significantly more than that of any of her juniors or peers in B-town.

Actresses trailing behind her in Hurun list

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, whose estimated net worth is over USD 100 million (about Rs 850 crore), comes in second place after Juhi. With a net worth of Rs 650 crore, Priyanka Chopra ranks third thanks to her brands, production company, and Hollywood movies. Current top stars Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone, who own significant business ventures, round out the top five.

Top sources of her wealth

Her business investments, particularly her role as a key figure in the Red Chillies Group, account for the majority of her wealth.

Juhi is one of the company's founders and a co-owner and co-producer of multiple cricket teams, including the Kolkata Knight Riders of the Indian Premier League. Along with her millionaire husband, Jay Mehta, she reportedly owns a significant amount of real estate and has investments in other companies.