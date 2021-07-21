Jubilant Foodworks Q1 consolidated net profit up at Rs 69.06 cr

Jubilant Foodworks on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 69.06 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, aided by higher revenues despite the second wave of COVID-19 disrupting operations.

The company, which operates popular fast-food chains such as Domino's Pizza and Dunkin' Donuts, among others in India, had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 74.47 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, Jubilant Foodworks Ltd (JBL) said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations in the first quarter stood at Rs 893.19 crore as compared to Rs 388.41 crore in the corresponding period last year when operations were also disrupted by the outbreak of the pandemic.

JBL said its higher revenue in the first quarter was driven by Domino's like-for-like sales growth of 120.4 per cent and store growth of 114.2 per cent.

"The growth in the delivery channel, which grew by 123.7 per cent, mitigated the impact on account of the dine-in channel being shut for a long time and mobility restrictions impacting the takeaway channel," it added.

During the quarter, the company said it opened 29 new stores -- including 20 new Domino's stores and 3 new stores each for Hong's Kitchen, Ekdum! and Dunkin' Donuts -- despite the on-ground disruption caused by the second-wave of COVID-19.