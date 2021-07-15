US FDA issues import alert on Jubilant Pharmova's Roorkee plant; co's US exports to be hit

Drug firm Jubilant Pharmova on Thursday said the US health regulator has placed an import alert on its Roorkee-based manufacturing facility, affecting its exports to the American market.

The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has taken the action after conducting an inspection of the formulations plant in March this year, the drug maker said in a regulatory filing.

Earlier, the Roorkee facility had received an OAI (Official Action Indicated) from the USFDA in December 2018, followed by a warning letter in March 2019.

The company will engage with the agency to resolve the import alert at the earliest and ensure Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) compliance, Jubilant Pharmova noted.