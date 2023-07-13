Jubilant FoodWorks Inaugurates Popeyes In Hyderabad | Image: Jubilant FoodWorks (Representative)

FoodWorks Limited (JUBLFOOD), India’s largest foodservice company, announced the inauguration of Popeyes®, the iconic US fried chicken titan, in the culturally rich and dynamic city of Hyderabad, the company on Thursday announced through an exchange filing.

With a robust legacy nearing half a century, Popeyes® has firmly positioned itself as a global phenomenon, enchanting palates and earning loyal followers across the world.

The brand's spectacular debut in India began with the launch of its flagship restaurant in Bengaluru, and was quickly followed by a triumphant spread in Chennai, Manipal, and Coimbatore. The brand's advent in Hyderabad signals yet another significant achievement, highlighting its rapidly growing appeal and fandom among fried chicken aficionados throughout the southern Indian territories.

“We are overjoyed to bring Popeyes® to the energetic heart of Hyderabad, fifth city for the brand in South India", said Sameer Khetarpal, CEO and MD of Jubilant FoodWorks Limited.

“We are extremely happy to see how our iconic Louisiana-style fried chicken and signature Cajun flavors have struck a chord with the Indian audience. Our chicken, freshly sourced, freshly prepared and marinated over 12 hours, showcases our dedication to providing our customers with dishes that are flavourful to the very last bite," said Gaurav Pande, Executive Vice President and Head of Business at Popeyes® India.

About Jubilant FoodWorks Limited

Jubilant FoodWorks Limited is India’s largest foodservice company and is part of the Jubilant Bhartia Group. Incorporated in 1995, the Company holds the exclusive master franchise rights from Domino’s Pizza Inc. to develop and operate the Domino’s Pizza brand in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal. In India, it has a strong and extensive network of 1,816 Domino’s restaurants across 393 cities. In Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, the Company operates through its wholly-owned owned subsidiaries which currently has 48 and 17 restaurants respectively.

Jubilant FoodWorks Shares

The shares of Jubilant FoodWorks at 3:20 pm IST were at ₹472, down by 1.63 percent.