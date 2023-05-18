Burger King India offers a bite; grabs Domino's owner Jubilant Foodworks' attention

By: Aiyub Dawood | May 18, 2023
Almost 10 years after Burger King's entry into Indian markets, Domino's India owner Jubilant Foodworks and General Atlantic among others are reportedly eyeing to buy Everstone's entire stake in the firm that owns it.
Arriving in India almost two decades after global rival McDonald's, Burger King has 391 outlets across India despite closing 12 in FY23, but hasn't lived up to expectations.
Burger King, along with McDonald's, Pizza Hut, Domino's and other international food chains, controls a 45% share in India's quick service restaurants market.
Rajeev Varman brought Burger King to India as the CEO of Restaurant Brands Asia, which also operates another burger chain Popeye and Tim Hortons in the region.
The news of major players planning to take a bite into Burger King has led to a 20% surge in the value of Restaurant Brands Asia's stocks.