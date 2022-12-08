JSW Steel's November crude steel production jumps 16% YoY | Representative image/ JSW Steel

JSW Steel's standalone crude steel production in November 2022 went up by 16 per cent year-on-year at 16.90 lakh tonnes, the company announced in an exchange filing.

The steel major's recorded crude steel production in November last year was 14.60 lakh tonnes.

Flat rolled and long rolled products

According to the filing, the production of flat rolled products last month increased to 11.86 lakh tonnes, up by 19 per cent from last year's 9.99 lakh tonnes in November 2021. While the production of long rolled products jumped 5 per cent to 3.47 lakh tonnes in November as compared to 3.34 tonnes in the last year for the same period.

As part of product sustainability initiatives the Roofing Sheets portfolio comprising color-coated range marketed under the brand JSW Colouron+ and JSW Radiance, JSW Silverson and JSW Vishwas+ and the Galvanised range marketed under brand JSW Vishwas, the Galvalume range marketed under the brands JSW Silveron+ are certified for GreenPro- Green Product certification by CII- IGBC. These products are manufactured at its facilities in Vasind, Tarapur and Kalmeshwar and marketed through its subsidiary, JSW Steel Coated Products Limited.

JSW earnings

JSW is India's leading integrated steel company and reported a net loss of Rs 848 crore in the second quarter of this financial year against a net profit of Rs 7,170 crore last year for the same period. Revenue from operations rose 28.9 per cent to Rs 41,122 crore against Rs 31,909 crore posted in the last financial year. JSW has a steel-making capacity of 28.5 MTPA in India and USA.

JSW share

The shares of JSW Steel were at Rs 739.45 up by 0.14 per cent on the BSE.