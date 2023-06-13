 JSW Steel's Consolidated Crude Steel Production In May Grew By 7% YoY
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 13, 2023, 11:12 AM IST
article-image
JSW Steel on Tuesday reported consolidated crude steel production for May 2023 at 21.78 lakh tonnes with a growth of 7 per cent year-on-year, the company announced through an exchange filing. The combined production in May grew by 8 per cent with 22.30 lakh tonnes of crude steel production against 20.71 lakh tonnes the company reported in May 2022.

JSW in Indian operations produced 20.93 lakh tonnes in May 2023, this is 6 per cent higher than 19.82 lakh tonnes produced in May 2022. In JSW Steel USA - Ohio the company produced 0.85 lakh tonnes against 0.48 lakh tonnes produced in May 2022.

JSW Ispat crude steel production

JSW Ispat also saw a 27 per cent growth in production with 0.53 lakh tonnes of crude steel produced in the last month against 0.41 lakh tonnes produced for the same month in the last year.

JSW Steel shares

The shares of JSW Steel on Tuesday at 11:07 am IST were at Rs 752.50, up by 0.70 per cent.

JSW Ispat Reports 27% YoY Growth In Crude Steel Production In May
