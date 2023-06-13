JSW Ispat Reports 27% YoY Growth In Crude Steel Production In May

JSW Ispat Special Products Limited released its volume of crude steel production for the month of May, 2023, through an exchange filing. The total crude steel production for the month of May was at 0.53 lakh tonnes.
This was 27 per cent higher than 0.41 lakh tonnes crude steel produced in May, 2022.
JSW Ispat production in Q4
JSW Ispat in the fourth quarter of the last financial year reported a 9 per cent year-on-year growth in crude steel production.
JSW Ispat shares
The shares of JSW Ispat on Tuesday at 10:55 am IST were at Rs 33.80, up by 0.90 per cent.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)