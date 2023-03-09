e-Paper Get App
JSW Steel USA has become the first steel company in the United States to adopt Smart EPD to publish Environmental Product Declarations, or EPDs

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 09, 2023, 12:18 PM IST
article-image
JSW Steel USA collaborates with TrueNorth Collective to determine environmental impact of its products | Image: JSW Steel & TrueNorth Collective (Representative)

JSW Steel USA, a subsidiary of JSW Steel Ltd, is adopting the groundbreaking Smart EPD Platform to monitor, publish and digitally lead the strategic direction in decarbonization, the company said via an exchange filing.

EPDs are internationally accepted, third-party verified documents that provide clear and transparent information about a product’s environmental impact across its value or supply chain.

JSW Steel USA has collaborated with TrueNorth Collective, a consultancy founded with the vision of accelerating sustainability as serious business.

article-image

TrueNorth developed a custom EPD generator based on JSW USA operations that calculates the environmental impacts across its product portfolio of slab, plate, hot rolled and coil, and pipe steel products.

According to Mr. Parth Jindal, Director of JSW USA, "JSW Steel USA is aligned to the Sustainability goals of our parent company JSW Steel. It has always been our endeavor to bring our steel operations in the United States of America in line with our position as a World Steel Association Sustainability Champion."

"JSW Steel USA is well positioned to support low carbon steel demand and the renewable energy sectors within the United States with the greenest steel available in North America. The adoption of Smart EPD is the first step in our journey to provide a clear and strong framework in our journey towards the decarbonization of our business operations."

