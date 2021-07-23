JSW Steel consolidated Q1 net profit rises to Rs 5,900 cr on higher income

JSW Steel on Friday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 5,900 crore for June quarter 2021-22, mainly on account of higher income.

The company had reported a net loss of Rs 582 crore for the year-ago period, JSW Steel said in a BSE filing.

Total income during the quarter under review jumped to Rs 29,100 crore from Rs 11,914 crore in the same period of the preceding financial year.

Expenses were at Rs 20,804 crore as against Rs 12,504 crore a year ago.

In a separate statement, JSW Steel said it produced 4.10 million tonne steel during the quarter under review and sold 3.61 MT steel. India was impacted by the second wave of the pandemic during April and May 2021.

The decline in cases from June, with an aggressive vaccination push has brightened the near-term prospects of the Indian economy, the company said.

During the second wave of COVID, JSW Steel ramped up various support and relief measures to help the communities and the nation.