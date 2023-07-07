 JSW Ispat Production Volume Of Crude Steel Jumps 74% YoY In Q1
The production volume of crude steel production Q1 FY23 and Q4 FY23 was 1.06 lakh tonnes and 1.83 tonnes respectively.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, July 07, 2023, 12:48 PM IST
article-image
JSW Ispat Production Volume Of Crude Steel Jumps 74% YoY In Q1 | Wikipedia

JSW Ispat production volume in the first quarter of FY24 stood at 1.84 lakh tonnes with a growth of 74% Year-on-Year (YoY) and 1% Quarter-on-Quarter (QoQ), the company on Friday announced through an exchange filing

About JSW Ispat Special Products Limited

In August 2018, JISPL was acquired jointly by a consortium of AION Investments Private II Limited (AION) and JSW Steel Limited through Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) as per Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC). JISPL has integrated steel unit located in State of Chhattisgarh.

JSW Ispat Special Products Ltd Shares

The shares of JSW Ispat Special Products on Friday at 12:35 pm IST were at ₹35.05, down by 0.71 percent.

