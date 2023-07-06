JSW Consolidated Crude Steel Production Jumps 11% YoY in Q1 | Image: JSW Steel (Representative)

JSW Steel reported consolidated Crude Steel production for the first quarter of Financial year 2024 at 6.43 Million tonnes, a growth of 11% Year-on-year, the company announced through an exchange filing. The consolidated production however saw a drop of 2 per cent against 6.58 Million tonnes it produced in the last quarter of FY23.

JSW Steel combined production

The Company achieved combined production of 6.61 Million tonnes with a 12 per cent jump YoY against 6.77 Million tonnes JSW produced in the same quarter last year. However, combined volumes fell 2 per cent in comparison to the quarter that ended in March.

JSW Indian Operations

The Indian Operations of JSW Steel in the quarter ending in June Produced 6.19 Million tonnes with a jump of 10 per cent YoY and a fall of 3 per cent Quarter-on-Quarter.

JSW Steel USA-Ohio

JSW Steel USA-Ohio in the first quarter of this financial year produced 0.24 Million tonnes in comparison to 0.16 Million tonnes produced in the same time frame last year.

JSW Ispat

JSW Ispat Special Products in the first quarter produced 0.18 Million tonnes as against 0.11 Million tonnes produced in April-June 2022.

JSW Steel shares

The shares of JSW Steel on Thursday at 10:31 am IST were trading at Rs 793.50, up by 0.20 per cent.