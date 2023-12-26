JSW Energy Initiates Commissioning Of 810 MW Wind Power Project In Tamil Nadu | Image: JSW Energy (Representative)

JSW Renew Energy Limited, a wholly owned step-down subsidiary, of JSW Energy Limited (or the Company), has started phase-wise commissioning of the 810 MW ISTS-connected Wind Power Project awarded under SECI tranche IX in Tamil Nadu with commissioning of the first phase of 51 MW, the company on Tuesday announced through an exchange filing.

The Project has a power purchase agreement with SECI for a period of 25 years.

Subsequent to this, the total current installed capacity becomes 6,822 MW while the under-construction capacity stands at 2,969 MW, which is likely to be commissioned in phases over the next 12 months.

Prashant Jain, Joint Managing Director and CEO of JSW Energy, said: “We are happy to announce that we have started commissioning of the SECI-IX wind project which is the first and the largest greenfield wind capacity bagged by the Company. With this, JSW Energy is well placed to achieve targeted 10 GW generation capacity by end of CY2024”

The Company has set a target to reach 20 GW generation capacity and 40 GWh of energy storage capacity by 2030. With a total capacity of 9.8 GW the Company is well placed to achieve its near-term target of 10 GW by 2025. In addition, the Company has currently locked in 3.4 GWh of energy storage capacity by means of battery energy storage system and hydro pumped storage project. JSW Energy has set an ambitious target for 50 per cent reduction in carbon footprint by 2030 and achieving Carbon Neutrality by 2050.

JSW Renew Energy Limited shares

The shares of JSW Renew Energy Limited on Tuesday at 10:44 am IST were at Rs 416.15, up by 1.67 per cent.