Job revival halts in November, says CMIE

India's employment scenario, which witnessed a revival in the past few month post a lockdown-induced setback, has again witnessed a dip in November.

Data by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) showed that November was the second consecutive month of contraction in the number of people employed.

"In October, the count of the employed had fallen by 0.1 per cent. In November, the fall was larger at 0.9 per cent," CMIE said.

The decline in October was of 0.6 million. In November, this was much larger at 3.5 million.

The data noted that the recovery in employment, from the steep fall during the April lockdown was smart initially but it slowed down well before the recovery was completed.

"It appears that the recovery phase is over and a decline is setting in again. We see this in the employment data and this could be a reflection of the economy as a whole," CMIE said.

The contraction can be witnessed because the employment data collected by CMIE covers the organised and unorganised sectors.