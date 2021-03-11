JNPT highlights the importance of developing Mega ports with world-class infrastructure

The three day long, ‘Maritime India Summit 2021’ concluded on March 4, 2021 with great enthusiasm and fervour, also with new hope and abundant opportunities in the maritime sector. As India aims to emerge as a leading Blue Economy of the world, the summit witnessed MoU signings, and investment opportunities.

On the first day of the summit, Sanjay Sethi, IAS, Chairman, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust, India’s premier container port, hosted the plenary session, Developing World-Class Ports. The summit was held, with the objective of unveiling ample opportunities in the maritime sector. The summit also propelled India to the forefront the Global Maritime industry as the summit hosted forums for interaction and collaboration with the Indian and International Ports, Shipping and Maritime Companies, Investors, and other stakeholders. MIS 2021 provided a powerful platform for international collaboration and helped bring in partner countries for mutual exchange of knowledge and opportunities.

Sanjay Sethi, IAS, Chairman, JNPT, shared his thoughts on the importance of Developing Mega Ports with world-class infrastructure whilst Developing Smart Ports to improve Ease of Doing Business and the impact of Digitization of the Ports and Terminals at the Maritime India Summit. During his session, he spoke about how the Maritime industry will evolve over the coming years – increasing the importance for both public and private players to develop an ecosystem and formulate policies & strategies to prepare for it. The Chairman elaborated in brief on the impact of Digitization of the Ports and Terminals – AI, IoT, 5G led transformation and Evolving models for port development: PPP and landlord model.