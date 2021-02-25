JNPT signs MoU worth Rs 27,000 crore with DP World, JM Baxi & Co, BPCL among other investors

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) signed over 30 MOUs (Memorandum of Understanding) with potential investors for port projects, technology transfer and development of plots in JNPT SEZ. These MoUs are worth around Rs 27,000 crore.

DP World, JM Baxi & Co, Ganesh Benzo, BPCL, NITIE, SSG Pharma Pvt. Ltd, Sooraj Agro, JWR logistic, Cineline India Ltd. are some of the companies that have signed MoUs to make investment towards manufacturing, IT services, warehousing/cold storage, FTWZ, pharma, confectionery manufacturing, engineering services, food processing among others. This MoU was signed in line with the Maritime India Summit 2021 to be held online from March 2 to 4.

Sanjay Sethi, IAS, Chairman, JNPT said, “ We have signed over 30 MoUs with various companies at the ‘Maritime India summit’. This will help establish JNPT as one of the premier investment destinations in the country, as we continue to remain an attractive investment destination even after the impact of COVID -19 across the globe. Even during these trying times, JNPT has attracted around Rs. 27,000 crore worth of new investments. The signing of the MoUs will provide vast employment opportunities and various benefits to the EXIM Trade. Additionally, this will open opportunities within India and in the international coastal lines.”