JNPA Waives Ground Rent And Reefer Charges For Stranded EXIM Cargo Amid Middle East Crisis

Mumbai: Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), country's largest container port, on Tuesday, has issued a trade notice for immediate compliance by all concerned, to mitigate the hardships faced by port users due to the ongoing geopolitical disturbances in the Middle East.

Follows Ministry Directives to Support EXIM Community

In line with the directives of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), JNPA is extending support to the EXIM community to help mitigate the impact of the ongoing crisis. The port has announced a waiver on charges such as ground rent and reefer plug-in fees for stranded export containers.

In addition to the measures already undertaken by JNPA, such as the BTT initiative and the temporary transshipment facility, JNPA, in coordination with its terminal operators, has decided to implement the following additional measures to ease the burden on exporters whose cargo bound for ports and terminals in the Middle East has been affected by the recent geopolitical disturbances:

100% Ground Rent Waiver for 15 Days for Stranded Containers

As per the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), all terminal operators will provide 100% waiver on ground rent/dwell time charges for up to 15 days, from 12 AM on February 28 to 11:59 PM on March 14, for containers that were inside terminals from February 28 or had gated in until 7 AM on March 8.

Terminal operators will also waive 80% of reefer plugin charges for up to 15 days, from 12 AM on February 28 to 11:59 PM on March 14 for stranded reefer containers carrying perishable goods that were inside terminals from February 28 or gated in until 7 AM on March 8, 2026.

The shipping lines, NVOCC, Freight Forwarders are directed to ensure that these benefits are passed on to the actual exporters.

JNPA Chairperson Assures Firm Support to EXIM Community

Expressing his views on this decision, Gaurav Dayal, IAS, Chairperson, JNPA said, “JNPA stands firmly with the EXIM community in navigating the challenges arising from the current geopolitical situation in the Middle East. Our priority is to mitigate the impact on exporters and ensure continuity of trade, while ensuring that no single industry or community bears an undue financial burden. We will continue to explore additional measures to facilitate trade and support the EXIM ecosystem.”

Exporters and trade stakeholders are advised to coordinate with their respective terminal operators and shipping lines for availing the above relief measures. JNPA further informed that it will continue to review the situation and take further steps, if required, in the interest of the trade.

JNPA a key gateway for the country’s international trade. The port operates five container terminals and handles a significant share of India’s containerised EXIM cargo. JNPA also manages a multi- product Special Economic Zone (SEZ) aimed at boosting export-led industrial growth. In addition, it is developing the Vadhvan Port in Maharashtra, envisioned to be among the largest deep-draft ports in the world and India’s first green port of its scale.

