West Asia Crisis: Cargo Worth ₹345 Crore Meant For Iran Stuck At Kandla And Mundra Ports, Govt Tells Parliament

New Delhi, Mar 10: Cargoes worth about Rs 345 crore meant for export to Iran are lying at Kandla and Mundra ports following the West Asia crisis, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

Shipping disruptions affect cargo movement

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada said there are disruptions in shipping and port operations due to the ongoing West Asia crisis, which is affecting cargo movement.

As on March 1, rice, tea and pharmaceuticals cargo weighing 35,962 tonnes having Free on Board (FOB) value of Rs 305.67 crore was lying at Kandla port, which was meant for exports to Iran.

Similarly, rice, tea and pharmaceuticals cargo weighing 5,676 tonnes having FOB value of Rs 40.72 crore was lying at Mundra port, which was meant for exports to Iran.

"India's trade with Iran is mainly in cereals and pharma. Due to the ongoing developments in West Asia, there are disruptions in shipping and port operations which is also affecting the cargo movement," Prasada said.

Conflict impacts maritime trade

A joint attack launched by the US and Israel on Iran has led to disruptions in the movement of ships. Iran is one of the key buyers of Indian basmati rice.

During April-January this fiscal, the country exported basmati rice worth Rs 5,424.24 crore (7,90,691 tonnes) to Iran. It was Rs 4,861.83 crore (6,27,030 tonnes) in the same period the previous year.

"As on date, US tariff on countries doing business with Iran has not been effected," he added.

