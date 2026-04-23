JNK India Share Jumps 8.71% to ₹372.97, 2-Day Rally Near 25% Sparks Buying Frenzy; Upper Circuit At ₹411.72

JNK India shares surged to ₹372.97, gaining 8.71% with strong buying interest. |

Mumbai: JNK India Ltd shares saw sharp buying on April 23. The stock opened at ₹345 against the previous close of ₹343.10 and quickly moved higher. It touched an intraday high of ₹379.40 and was trading around ₹372.97, up ₹29.87 or 8.71%.

Fast gains in short time

The stock has delivered strong returns in a very short period. In just 2 days, it has jumped around 25%. Looking at a slightly longer period, the stock is up 75% in the last 3 months. However, on a 1-year basis, it is still down around 5%, showing past weakness.

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Upper circuit level

If the stock continues to rise and gains 20% in a day, it can hit the upper circuit at ₹411.72. At this level, trading may get restricted due to circuit limits, which are applied to control extreme volatility.

Volumes show strong interest

Trading activity in the stock has increased sharply. Normally, around 9 lakh shares are traded daily. But on April 23, heavy buying was seen right from the morning. High volumes indicate that investor interest in the stock is rising.

Still below all-time high

Despite the recent rally, the stock is far below its all-time high of ₹897. The all-time low is around ₹200. This means there is still a big gap from its peak levels.

Shareholding changes

There has been an interesting shift in shareholding pattern between March 2025 and March 2026:

- FII stake fell from 3% to 1.17%

- DII stake reduced from 17.88% to 12.56%

- Retail investors increased from 10.3% to 16.58%

This shows that big institutions reduced their stake, while small investors increased participation.

What the company does

JNK India Ltd is an EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) company. It designs and builds equipment like heaters and furnaces used in oil & gas, petrochemical, fertilizer, and steel industries.

Growth outlook and risks

The company may benefit from refinery expansion, hydrogen and ammonia projects, and renewable energy EPC. It is also entering solar and hydrogen segments. While strong rally and volumes are positive, falling institutional holding is a risk investors should watch.