JLR India Reports 31% Rise in Q1 FY25 Retail Sales, Defender Sales Up 52%

Jaguar Land Rover India kicked off FY2025 with impressive performance, reporting a 31% year-on-year increase in retail sales for the first quarter ending June 30, 2024. The company sold 1,371 unit in Q1, maintaining the strong momentum from the previous year.

The Defender and Range Rover Evoque models saw significant growth, each exceeding a 50% increase in sales. Notably, the Defender emerged as the top-selling model in JLR’s lineup. Together, the Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, and Defender make up 75% of JLR India’s total order book, highlighting their continued popularity among customers.

Mr. Rajan Amba, Managing Director of JLR India, stated, “We are pleased to report that our performance is tracking favorably as per our expectations. Alongside our robust sales, our order bank also grew by 10% compared to the beginning of the fiscal year, showing continuous growth in demand while we continue to enhance our supplies into the market. The Defender remains our most sought-after model, and with the extraordinary response to the locally manufactured Range Rover and Range Rover Sport, we are confident of sustaining this momentum and delivering another successful year. The Indian market is responding well to our exciting product lineup, and we are committed to our discerning clientele as we continue to create the world’s most desirable luxury vehicles."

JLR India has begun local assembly for certain versions of the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport SUVs at its Pune facility. The Range Rover Sport Dynamic SE, equipped with a 3.0-litre petrol or diesel engine, is now priced at Rs 1.40 crore, offering buyers savings of up to Rs 29 lakh. The larger Range Rover is available in two trims: the 3.0 Diesel LWB HSE at Rs 2.36 crore and the 3.0 Petrol LWB Autobiography at Rs 2.60 crore, with price reductions of up to Rs 56 lakh. Although some models will still be imported, this marks the first time JLR is locally assembling both Range Rover models in any market. The Pune plant already produces the Range Rover Evoque, Range Rover Velar, Land Rover Discovery Sport, and Jaguar F-Pace.