JK Organisation organizes blood donation camps in Mumbai

Commemorating the 89th birth anniversary of Late Shri Hari Shankar Singhania, former President of the J K Organisation, the eminent industrial group organized ‘Blood Donation Camps’ across its various plants and offices.



While, the group is involved in various social services, the blood donations camps were specially organized on this day as a tribute to Late Shri Hari Shankar Singhania who was always keen to do something extra for the society. A ‘Padma Bhushan’ awardee, Late Shri Hari Shankar Singhania played an active role in the growth and consolidation of the JK Organisation by setting up several new ventures and acquiring and inducting several companies into the group in the country and abroad.



Over 5500 employees of JK Organization registered for the humanitarian cause and came forward to support the blood donation drive through their participation. All the donors were tested for blood pressure, hemoglobin, weight check, etc, in the camps organized by JK Organisation before donation. Every donor was given a certificate of appreciation for their contribution.



Speaking on the occasion, Bharat Hari Singhania, Chairman, JK Organisation mentioned that, “With the belief of giving back to the society engrained in the ethos by the founders, JK Organisation has stood strong for over 100 years now committed to enhance the quality of life for all. This blood donation drive across JKO Group companies is an initiative towards ensuring the wellbeing of the larger population needing the lifesaving blood, on this auspicious occasion of Birth Anniversary of Late Shri Hari Shankar Singhania.”



All the group companies of JK Organisation participated in the drive, including JK Tyre, JK Paper, JK Lakshmi Cement, JK Agri Genetics, JK Fenner, Umang Dairies Limited, Global Strategic Technologies Ltd, CliniRx Tangent Research Ltd, JK Insurance, Indica Travels, PSRI Hospital & JK Lakshmipat University.

