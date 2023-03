JK Cement gets NCLT nod to merge arm Jaykaycem with itself | Image: JK Cement (Representative)

JK Cement Ltd has received approval from the Allahabad bench of the National Company Law Tribunal to merge wholly-owned subsidiary Jaykaycem (Central) Ltd with itself, according to an exchange filing.

The shares of JK Cement were 1.2% higher at ₹2,882.95 on NSE at 11:00 IST.