JK Cement appoints Ashok Kumar Sharma as Additional Director | Image: JK Cement (Representative)

JK Cement Limied's board of directors on Tuesday approved the appointment of Ashok Kumar Sharma as the additional director from April 1, 2023, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Sharma will hold the post for five years or post approval at the General Meeting.

Ashok Kumar Sharma aged 71, is a practicing Chartered Accountant and having more than 46 years of experience in the field of audit, taxation, accounts and finance.

He has FCA, LLB and Forensic Accounting & Fraud Detection Certificate (FAFD) issued by ICAI by Qualification.

Read Also JK Cement gets NCLT nod to merge arm Jaykaycem with itself

JK Cement shares

The shares of JK Cement Limited on Tuesday closed at Rs 2,840.25, up by 0.037 per cent.