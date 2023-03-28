 JK Cement appoints Ashok Kumar Sharma as Additional Director
HomeBusinessJK Cement appoints Ashok Kumar Sharma as Additional Director

JK Cement appoints Ashok Kumar Sharma as Additional Director

Sharma will hold the post for five years or post approval by shareholders at the General Meeting.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, March 28, 2023, 04:29 PM IST
article-image
JK Cement appoints Ashok Kumar Sharma as Additional Director | Image: JK Cement (Representative)

JK Cement Limied's board of directors on Tuesday approved the appointment of Ashok Kumar Sharma as the additional director from April 1, 2023, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Ashok Kumar Sharma aged 71, is a practicing Chartered Accountant and having more than 46 years of experience in the field of audit, taxation, accounts and finance.

He has FCA, LLB and Forensic Accounting & Fraud Detection Certificate (FAFD) issued by ICAI by Qualification.

JK Cement shares

The shares of JK Cement Limited on Tuesday closed at Rs 2,840.25, up by 0.037 per cent.

