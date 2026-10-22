J&K Bank's Q2 Consolidated Net Profit Rises 10.6% To ₹547.30 Crore, Total Income up Significantly

J&K Bank |

Mumbai: Jammu & Kashmir Bank (J&K Bank) on Thursday announced a consolidated net profit of ₹547.30 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, marking a 10.6% rise compared to ₹494.91 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The bank's total consolidated income for the quarter stood at ₹4,047.06 crore.

Quarterly Financials

Consolidated total income for the quarter increased to ₹4,047.06 crore, up from ₹3,449.13 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2025. Total expenses, on a consolidated basis, reached ₹3,256.64 crore for the quarter, compared to ₹2,825.38 crore in the year-ago period.

Half-Year Performance

For the half-year ended September 30, 2026, J&K Bank reported a consolidated net profit of ₹972.62 crore, a decrease from ₹980.91 crore in the half-year ended September 30, 2025. Consolidated total income for the half-year was ₹7,812.02 crore, against ₹6,970.27 crore in the previous year.

Key Ratios

The consolidated Capital Adequacy Ratio (BASEL III) for the quarter stood at 16.44%, while the CET1 Ratio was 13.74%. Earnings per share (EPS) on a basic and diluted basis was ₹5.02 for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to ₹4.49 in the year-ago quarter.

Asset Quality

Gross Non-Performing Assets (NPA) stood at 2.23% for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, an improvement from 3.32% in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Net NPA for the quarter was 0.51%, down from 0.76% a year ago.

Emphasis of Matter

The bank highlighted a change in accounting policy effective April 1, 2026, for recognizing expenditure and income related to Priority Sector Lending Certificates (PSLCs). This change resulted in an increase of ₹37.53 crore in profit after tax for the half-year ended September 30, 2026.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.