Jio says ‘Apologies' as football fans flag technical issue during FIFA World Cup 2022

The FIFA World Cup has officially begun, with the opening ceremony taking place at Qatar's 60,000-capacity Al Bayt Stadium.

In India, the live streaming of the sports carnival is provided by Reliance Jio on its free Jio Cinema app and website. However, fans seems to be displeased at the quality of streaming on the platform as it struggles to manage such huge load.

Users are complaining of buffering issue even if they have sufficiently good quality of internet connectivity. Twitter is flooded with fans reacting to the poor streaming, with many complaining that their World Cup viewing experience has been ruined.

Jio too promptly acknowledged the issue faced by users. It stated that their team is working hard to solve the buffering issues.

Jio Cinema comes up with new app update

Later, the platform came with the solution. It tweeted, “Dear JioCinema fans, We are continuously working to give you a great experience. Please upgrade your app to the latest version to enjoy FIFA WorldCup Qatar 2022. Apologies for any inconvenience.”

We are continuously working to give you a great experience. Please upgrade your app to the latest version to enjoy #FIFAWorldCupQatar2022. Apologies for any inconvenience.#FIFAWorldCup #FIFAWConJioCinema #FIFAWConSports18 | @FIFAWorldCup — JioCinema (@JioCinema) November 20, 2022

Users say update of no use

However, the app did not seem to have brought much improvement till the time of filing the story. Although few people stated that their app on their device is working properly, the problem persists for many.

Shame shame shame!! Streaming is lagging a lot. I even missed the first two goals of this year's fifa world cup. Wish @SonyLIV was there to stream footbally greatest tournament. Really disappointed..!! https://t.co/foY8Qd4KRs — Anmol Thaiya (@Anmolis16k) November 20, 2022

The fans were still complaining about streaming issues at the time of filing this story at 11:00 p.m.

One user wrote, “… At 300 Mbps broadband connection, the picture is getting stuck again & again. It is a very bad experience…” Another user tweeted, “Hey don't be ridiculous and put this on fans.

@reliancejio @JioCare At 300 Mbps broadband connection, the picture is getting stuck again & again. It is a very bad experience. Now even @SonyLIV seems superb in comparison to this . It's gonna be a horrifying experience for Indian fans. Get ready to be disappointed 😞😞 pic.twitter.com/r47aGbLefm — JITESH JAIN (@Jitesh_Jain) November 20, 2022

The stream is buffering every 3 seconds on browser and every 10-15 sec of mobile app (I have high speed broadband before you ask me). Post opening ceremony! Are you prepared to handle important match load?”

Although the live-streaming rights are with Jio, on television, fans can enjoy the FIFA World Cup live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India.

