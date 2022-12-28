Jio launches True 5G services across 11 cities | File Photo/ Representative image

Reliance Jio on Wednesday announced the multi-state launch of its True 5G services across 11 cities, namely Lucknow, Trivandrum, Mysuru, Nashik, Aurangabad, Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula, Zirakpur, Kharar, and Derabassi, through an exchange filing.

Reliance Jio has become the first and only operator to launch 5G services in Trivandrum, Mysuru, Nashik, Aurangabad, Chandigarh Tricity, including areas of Mohali, Panchkula, Zirakpur, Kharar, and Derabassi.

Jio users in these cities will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, to experience Unlimited Data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost, starting today.

Commenting on the occasion, a Jio Spokesperson said that “These cities are important tourism destinations as well as key education hubs of our country. With the launch of Jio’s True 5G services, consumers in the region will not just get the best telecommunication network but will also get infinite growth opportunities in the areas of e-governance, education, automation, artificial intelligence, gaming, healthcare, agriculture, IT, and SMEs.”

Jio True 5G has a three-fold advantage that makes it the only TRUE 5G network in India:

1. Stand-alone 5G architecture with an advanced 5G network with zero dependency on the 4G network.

2. The largest and best mix of 5G spectrum across 700 MHz, 3500 MHz, and 26 GHz bands.

3. Carrier Aggregation that seamlessly combines these 5G frequencies into a single, robust “data highway” using an advanced technology called carrier aggregation.