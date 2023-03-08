Jio launches True 5G in 27 more cities making it 331 cities across the nation; Check the list of cities here

Jio launches True 5G in 27 more cities taking the benefits of 5G to 331 cities across the nation | Image: Reliance Jio (Representative)

Reliance Jio today announced the launch of its True 5G services in 27 cities across the country. With this launch, Jio becomes the first telecom operator to bring the next-generation True 5G technology to most of these cities, setting the stage for a new era of digital transformation.

Starting today, the technological advantages of high-speed internet, low-latency, standalone True 5G services shall be made available to the people and businesses of these cities.

Jio True 5G offers lightning-fast speeds of up to 1 Gbps, enabling seamless streaming of high-definition content, immersive and interactive viewing, and cloud gaming.

The technology also promises to enhance the capabilities of emerging technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT), Augmented Reality (AR), and Virtual Reality (VR), paving the way for innovative applications in nation-building areas like healthcare, education, and agriculture.

Commenting on the launch, Jio spokesperson said, “On this festive occasion of Holi, we are happy to announce the launch of Jio True 5G services in 27 additional cities across 13 states, taking the benefits and reach of Jio’s True 5G services to 331 cities across the nation.

Jio True 5G will now be available in 27 additional cities across 13 States/Union Territories namely:

