e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIDFC First Bank hikes MCLR by 5-15 bps across tenures from today

IDFC First Bank hikes MCLR by 5-15 bps across tenures from today

After the revision, the bank's lending rates are in the range of 8.60-9.65%

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 08, 2023, 01:05 PM IST
article-image
IDFC First Bank hikes MCLR by 5-15 bps across tenures from today | Image: IDFC First Bank (Representative)

IDFC First Bank has hiked its marginal cost of funds-based lending rates by 5-15 basis points across tenures, effective today, according to the bank's website.

After the revision, the bank's lending rates are in the range of 8.60-9.65%.

In February, the private bank had hiked the MCLR by 10-15 bps across tenures.

According to rules established by the Reserve Bank of India, banks must evaluate their lending rates every month in light of the marginal cost of capital.

Shares of the bank traded flat at ₹57.15 on NSE, at 11:10 IST.

Read Also
HDFC Bank hikes MCLR by 5 bps across loan tenures
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis tables Economic Survey for 2022-23 in state assembly

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis tables Economic Survey for 2022-23 in state assembly

Natco Pharma board approves buyback of 30,00,000 equity shares

Natco Pharma board approves buyback of 30,00,000 equity shares

HDFC Bank's non-bank lending unit confirms data breach

HDFC Bank's non-bank lending unit confirms data breach

IDFC First Bank hikes MCLR by 5-15 bps across tenures from today

IDFC First Bank hikes MCLR by 5-15 bps across tenures from today

Top 10 inspiring women IAS officers in India by Ignite IAS

Top 10 inspiring women IAS officers in India by Ignite IAS