IDFC First Bank hikes MCLR by 5-15 bps across tenures from today | Image: IDFC First Bank (Representative)

IDFC First Bank has hiked its marginal cost of funds-based lending rates by 5-15 basis points across tenures, effective today, according to the bank's website.

After the revision, the bank's lending rates are in the range of 8.60-9.65%.

In February, the private bank had hiked the MCLR by 10-15 bps across tenures.

According to rules established by the Reserve Bank of India, banks must evaluate their lending rates every month in light of the marginal cost of capital.

Shares of the bank traded flat at ₹57.15 on NSE, at 11:10 IST.