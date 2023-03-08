HDFC Bank hikes MCLR by 5 bps across loan tenures | Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

HDFC Bank has raised its marginal cost of funds-based lending rates by five basis points across loan tenures, effective Tuesday, the lender said on its website.

The interest rates on loans will now be in the range of 8.65-9.15%.

In February, the private bank had increased the MCLR by 5-10 bps across tenures.

Banks must assess their lending rates regularly in accordance with Reserve Bank of India regulations, which base them on the marginal cost of capital.

The shares of HDFC Bank were 0.3% higher at 1,632.10 rupees on NSE at 09:45 IST.

Read Also Alembic Pharma gets USFDA nod for generic of Minipress capsules