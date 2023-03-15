Jio launches 5G in 34 more cities, now available in 365 cities | Image: Jio (Representative)

Reliance Jio today announced the launch of its True 5G services in 34 new cities across the country. The list includes cities from Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Meghalaya, Ordish, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

Jio is working towards India’s digital transformation by becoming the first telecom operator to extend futuristic and pioneering True 5G services to most of these cities. Starting today, the technological advantages of high-speed, low-latency, stand-alone True 5G services shall be made available to the people and businesses of these cities, opening new growth opportunities in the areas of tourism, manufacturing, SMEs, e-governance, education, healthcare, agriculture, automation, artificial intelligence, gaming, and IT.

Commenting on the launch, Jio Spokesperson said, “We are proud to rollout Jio True 5G in these 34 cities. This is a tribute to millions of Jio users in these cities who will start enjoying the benefits of Jio True 5G technology. Jio engineers are working round the clock to deliver True-5G to every Indian, so that the transformational power and the exponential benefits of this technology can be experienced by every citizen of the country. By December 2023, Jio True 5G will reach every town in the country. This is testimony to Jio’s commitment towards transforming India into a Digital Society. We continue to remain grateful to the State Governments and Administrators for their support to digitize their regions.”

Read Also Jio arm to acquire Mimosa Networks for $60 million

Starting March 15 2023, Jio users in these 34 cities will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, to experience Unlimited Data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost.