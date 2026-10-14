Jio IPO Opens On October 21, RIL Shareholders Get ₹2,500 Crore Quota In Mega Public Issue

Jio Platforms IPO opens October 21 with Rs 2,500 crore reserved for eligible RIL shareholders. |

Mumbai: Reliance Industries' digital arm, Jio Platforms , is preparing for a major stock market debut, with its initial public offering (IPO) scheduled to open for investors on October 21, 2026.

The company has submitted its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) to the Registrar of Companies. The offering is expected to rank among India's largest IPOs and will feature separate allocations for Reliance Industries shareholders and eligible employees.

Special Quota For Reliance Investors

Existing shareholders of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) will have access to a dedicated reservation of shares valued at up to Rs 2,500 crore.

Jio Platforms has also earmarked shares worth up to Rs 500 crore for eligible employees.

These reservations will allow qualifying investors to participate through separate categories, subject to the eligibility requirements specified in the offer documents.

Key IPO Dates And Issue Structure

The three-day public subscription period will run from October 21 to October 23, 2026.

Institutional anchor investors will be able to submit their bids earlier, on October 19.

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The offering consists of a fresh issue of up to 27 crore equity shares carrying a face value of Rs 10 each.

Who Qualifies For Shareholder Reservation?

Individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) holding eligible RIL shares on the date the RHP was filed can apply under the shareholder category.

Applications through this reserved portion are limited to Rs 2 lakh per eligible shareholder.

However, qualifying for the reservation does not automatically ensure shares will be allotted. The outcome will depend on investor demand and the final allocation process.

Why The Listing Is Significant

Jio Platforms has established a substantial presence in India's telecommunications and digital services businesses.

Its proposed market listing is being viewed as an important opportunity for Reliance Industries to unlock value from its digital operations.

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Given Jio's extensive customer base and position in India's digital economy, the public issue is expected to draw considerable attention from institutional investors and retail participants.

Prospective applicants should carefully examine the final pricing, offer conditions and shareholder eligibility requirements before submitting their bids.